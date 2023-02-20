Bahrain Mirror: What it means to transfer part of Bahrain’s sovereign land to Israel?

SHAFAQNA-Bahrain Mirror reported that a very concerning comment was made by Avery Shnayer, representative of the Blue and White party, on the piece of news published by the Israeli TV7 channel on Israeli company Himnota, owned by the Jewish National Fund, purchasing a private island with an area of 9,554 square meters for $21.5 million.

Shnayer, a board member of Himnota, said “it will be possible to discuss with the Bahraini government the issue of transferring the sovereignty of these islands or territories to Israel, where everything is done legally in accordance with established standards.”

According to international law, the concept of sovereignty refers to the exercise of power by the state. Legal sovereignty refers to the legal right to do so, de facto sovereignty to the ability to do so, and real sovereignty to do so as well.

For example, the transfer of sovereignty over the purchased island to Israel means this island has been turned into Israeli territory, meaning that Israel will be responsible for the Island’s security, economy, politics and laws. Thus, Israel can take measures such as building a military or civilian airport on the Island, transferring it into a prison, turning it into a center of prostitution and global corruption, or turning it into a security intelligence base that serves as a starting point for its operations against any country or entity.

