SHAFAQNA-The FAO-EU Funded Project launched a Farmer Field Day (FFD) program to train 30 women owning rural dairy businesses in seven villages in Tel Kaif area in the northern Iraqi governorate of Nineveh.

The FFD program links dairy women producers from different areas in the governorate and encourages them to share experiences in improving and developing practices of processing and marketing their cheese and dairy products, the statement mentioned.

Source: iraqinews