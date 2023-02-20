English
International Shia News Agency

Netanyahu: Peace with Saudi Arabia linked with goal of Iran’s aggression

0
Peace with Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA-Israeli peace with Saudi Arabia is linked to the goal of stopping Iranian aggression,Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu said that achieving an accord with Saudi Arabia would be a diplomatic “quantum leap”, adding that he expected that “establishing warm relations with Saudi Arabia would change Israel’s relationship with the rest of the Arab world,” and as a consequence would “bring about the effective end of Israeli-Arab not Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” the Times of Israel reported

Source : alarabiya

Related posts

Saudi FM: Arab states need new approach towards Syria

asadian

Saudi Arabia: New Kaaba-looking building sparked outrage online

asadian

Researcher: Prophet of Islam (PBUH) fascinated ignorant society with “awareness”

asadian

Saudi Arabia registered record number of incoming tourists

asadian

Infertility treatment in Iran

asadian

First female Saudi astronaut is ready to be sent to ISS

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.