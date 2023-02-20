Netanyahu: Peace with Saudi Arabia linked with goal of Iran’s aggression

SHAFAQNA-Israeli peace with Saudi Arabia is linked to the goal of stopping Iranian aggression,Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu said that achieving an accord with Saudi Arabia would be a diplomatic “quantum leap”, adding that he expected that “establishing warm relations with Saudi Arabia would change Israel’s relationship with the rest of the Arab world,” and as a consequence would “bring about the effective end of Israeli-Arab not Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” the Times of Israel reported

Source : alarabiya