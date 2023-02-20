English
International Shia News Agency

Iraqi FM: No conditions imposed to normalize ties with Israel

0
normalize ties with Israel

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, denied that conditions were imposed on the Iraqi delegation, which recently visited Washington, to normalize ties with Israel.

Hussein, in a press conference, confirmed that this issue is untrue, and added that no conditions were imposed on the Iraqi delegation regarding the exchange rate of the USA’s. dollar in Iraq, INA mentioned.

The Iraqi Foreign Minister illustrated that the recent visit of the Iraqi delegation to Washington was related to various fields in the economic sector.

Source: iraqinews

Related posts

Bahrain Mirror: What does it mean to transfer part of Bahrain’s sovereign land to Israel?

asadian

Israeli Attack on Damascus; 5 Killed & 15 Injured [Photos]

asadian

Jerusalem: Civil disobedience against Israel in Shuafat Camp

asadian

UN experts call for measures to stop Israel’s systematic & deliberate housing demolition

asadian

Arab leaders warn Israeli actions in Jerusalem & West Bank could worsen regional turmoil

asadian

Israel steps up Jerusalem home demolitions

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.