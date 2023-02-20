Iraqi FM: No conditions imposed to normalize ties with Israel

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, denied that conditions were imposed on the Iraqi delegation, which recently visited Washington, to normalize ties with Israel.

Hussein, in a press conference, confirmed that this issue is untrue, and added that no conditions were imposed on the Iraqi delegation regarding the exchange rate of the USA’s. dollar in Iraq, INA mentioned.

The Iraqi Foreign Minister illustrated that the recent visit of the Iraqi delegation to Washington was related to various fields in the economic sector.

