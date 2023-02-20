England: Muslim community in Leicester getting ready for Ramadhan with health event

SHAFAQNA- Muslim communities in Leicester are being invited to a free health event to help them prepare for fasting ahead of Ramadhan.

The NHS has joined forces with the British Islamic Medical Association to help city communities condition their physical and mental health for the holy month.

Ramadhan is known as the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, and is set to start this year on Wednesday, March 22, running until Friday, April 21. The health event will take place on Saturday, March 4, at the Jamia Masjid Bilal on Evington Valley Road, between 12 noon and 4pm.

Source: leicestermercury