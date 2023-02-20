Turkey: World’s first cave Church in Hatay still intact after quakes

SHAFAQNA- Despite many historically sacred places were reduced to rubble in earthquakes, the world’s first cave Church in Hatay remains largely intact. Carved into the side of Mount Staurin in the Antakya region of the Apostle Peter’s early ministry, around 38-39 AD, the Saint Pierre Cave Church is recognised as the world’s very first cathedral, according to UNESCO.

Only the recently built retaining wall of the historical church was slightly demolished. The cave Church and its surroundings played a significant role in the early days of Christianity and the spread of this belief.

The Church spans some 9.5 meters wide, 13 meters long, and seven meters high (31 feet by 42 ft. by 23 ft.) and, in 2011, was added to UNESCO’s Tentative World Heritage List.

Source: middleeastmonitor

