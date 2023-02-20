SHAFAQNA- Two new powerful aftershocks hammered Turkey and Syria, both countries still reeling from devastating quakes on February 6 that killed at least 47,000 people.

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit the Turkey-Syria border region at a depth of just 2km (1.2 miles), the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The extremely shallow aftershock was followed by a magnitude 5.8 quake several minutes later centred not far from the first in Hatay region.

Hatay is on the Mediterranean Sea and Turkey’s disaster agency said the sea level could rise by 50cm, warning people to stay away from the coast.

Three killed, 213 wounded in quakes: Interior minister

At least three people have been killed and 213 others have been wounded following the two fresh earthquakes, according to Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu

Turkey will take years to recover from earthquake

Turkey’s struggle to heal from this calamity is only just beginning, while the country faces the massive task of preparing for future disasters.

Ahistoric challenge faces Turkey in the wake of a massive earthquake that has caused an unprecedented level of destruction. Apocalyptic scenes continue to emerge from the affected areas. The human cost is immense, and the national trauma will be long-lasting.

Amid the immense damage, Turkey will need to create a much more comprehensive urbanisation policy, while improving and strictly implementing construction regulations. Recovery will be a long struggle, but one that cannot be avoided, as most of the country sits on major fault lines. In this process, friends and allies of Turkey must continue to stand by the country for the long haul.

Source : middleeasteye,aljazeera