Iraq and Saudi Arabia signed an unprecedented security agreement

SHAFAQNA– The Ministry of Interior of Iraq announced the signing of an important security memorandum with Saudi Arabia, which includes all types of security cooperation and has not been seen between the two countries since 1983.

The Ministry of Iraq published a statement and announced that “Abd Al-Amir Al-Shammari”, the Minister of Interior of Iraq, during his trip to Riyadh with his Saudi counterpart “Abd Al-Aziz bin Saud”, signed a security memorandum that has been in place since 1983. The two countries have never signed.

In this statement, it is stated that this memorandum includes all types of security cooperation and exchange of views and the implementation of joint security action in order to guarantee the security of Iraq and Saudi Arabia. The Iraqi Interior Minister has also appreciated good reception of the Saudi authorities.

