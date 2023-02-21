Israel’s obstructions in restoration of Al-Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA- Architecture experts and specialists warn Israel’s obstructions in the restoration of the three Mosques of Al-Aqsa, have increased the risk of destruction and collapse of the mosques in an unprecedented way, because its building is based on organic architecture (use of natural and indigenous building materials) and not made of cement and iron.

The recent heavy rains and water dripping from the roofs of the mosques of Al-Qubali, Al-Marwani and Bab al-Rahma indicate the need for major repairs and restorations. As a result of these rains and water dripping, the outer stones of Al-Sakhra Al-Mushrafah Mosque have fallen, and inside the mosque, the servants have had to put buckets under places where water is dripping.

Even smallest restoration depends on approval of Israeli police

In this regard, “Najh Bakirat”, the general manager of the Islamic Endowment Circle of Jerusalem and an expert on Al-Aqsa Mosque issues, told Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed: The obstacles that Israel puts in front of the restoration of mosques have caused heavy damage to the mosque’s structures and building, so that now, doing even the smallest repair and restoration depends on the approval of Israeli police and obtaining a prior permission from them.

Bekirat added: Since 2001, after the attack of Ariel Sharon, the prime minister of the Israeli regime, on Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Israeli authorities have started to disturb the restoration measures of the Awqaf administration.

He said: Israeli authorities even prevent the importation of construction materials to the Mosque before obtaining police permission. They even stipulated that Israeli architects and archaeologists should be ready in any restoration operation, but we strongly opposed it because the management of these places is exclusively at the disposal of endowments.

Occupiers seek ending role of the endowment department in maintenance of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Bekirat stated that even replacing lights or water taps requires the permission of the Israeli police, and said: I believe that the occupiers are seeking several goals from these measures, including ending the role of the endowment department in the restoration and maintenance of Al-Aqsa Mosque and this Mosque. Put them at risk of collapse and blame it on the mismanagement of endowments.

He added: Israel is also seeking to exert its administrative rule through these obstacles and restrictions in addition to the current security dominance, so that they interfere in all small and large actions and arrest workers and architects.

Sheikh Sabri: These measures are interference in the Al-Aqsa administration

In this regard, Sheikh Ikrama Sabri, the head of the Islamic High Council in Jerusalem and the preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque, said: The continuation of the occupation’s actions in preventing the restoration of the mosque is a futile attempt to exert sovereignty over the mosque and disrupt the activities of the reconstruction committee affiliated to the Islamic endowment that we strongly reject and condemn.

Sabri added: These measures are interference in the Al-Aqsa administration and depriving the authority of the endowment. This is not the first time that they have prevented the restoration operation, but they have continued to impose their restrictions on the Al-Aqsa Mosque for several years.

“Rizvan Amr”, the former head of Al-Aqsa Mosqu’s manuscripts, also said: Israel is seeking to establish a foothold in Al-Aqsa Mosque through these actions and exerting its dominion over it and involving its archaeologists and laws in this area, which is a very dangerous action.

According to the peace treaty between Jordan and the Israeli regime, Al-Aqsa Mosque has been under the administration of Al-Quds Islamic Endowment since 1994, and this place is only for Muslims’ worship.

