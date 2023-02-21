Ayatollah Najafi in a meeting with Japanese ambassador: Najaf & religious authorities’ stance never excludes role of reason

SHAFAQNA- “Mr. Futoshi Matsumoto”, the Japanese ambassador to Iraq, and his accompanying delegation met with Grand Ayatollah Bashir Najafi today (Monday).

It is stated in the statement of Ayatollah Najafi’s office that in this meeting, he emphasized the importance of expanding the areas of cooperation between the Republic of Iraq and Japan and strengthening relations in various fields.

According to this statement, Ayatollah Najafi welcomed Japan’s efforts to increase the economic and commercial cooperation with Iraq and pointed out the importance of developing and expanding cooperation in order to serve the interests of two friendly countries.

Pointing to the importance of knowledge exchange and emphasizing the national, religious, and intellectual identity of all nations, including Iraq, Sheikh Najafi emphasized: “The position of Najaf Ashraf and the great religious authorities never excludes the role of reason.”

The Religious Authority of Shia Muslims also pointed to the intellectual, spiritual and jurisprudential perfection of Muslim jurists, especially religious authorities in Najaf Ashraf.

The Japanese ambassador also said in this meeting: “I learned a lot today.”

In this meeting, the two sides also discussed the importance of the dialogue between the giants of thought, the civilization of Iraq and the great countries of the East such as Japan.

Source: Shafaqna Persian