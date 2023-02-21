English
International Shia News Agency

Qatar & UK FM’s discuss JCPOA

SHAFAQNA- Qatar and the United Kingdom discussed the 2015 nuclear deal as well as other issues of concern on Monday (20 Feb 2023), during a meeting between foreign ministers of both countries.

Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and his counterpart James Cleverly held talks during a meeting in London, a Qatar foreign ministry statement read.

Qatar and the UK also signed a memorandum of understanding to establish strategic dialogue between the two countries.

Source: dohanews

www.shafaqna.com

Iran’s FM: Qatari FM carries message of JCPOA sides

