Qatar & UK FM’s discuss JCPOA

SHAFAQNA- Qatar and the United Kingdom discussed the 2015 nuclear deal as well as other issues of concern on Monday (20 Feb 2023), during a meeting between foreign ministers of both countries.

Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and his counterpart James Cleverly held talks during a meeting in London, a Qatar foreign ministry statement read.

Qatar and the UK also signed a memorandum of understanding to establish strategic dialogue between the two countries.

Source: dohanews

www.shafaqna.com