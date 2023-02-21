English
Najaf Ashraf: Japanese Ambassador to Iraq visits holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS)

SHAFAQNA- The new Japanese Ambassador to Iraq, Futoshi Matsumoto, and his accompanying delegation, visited the holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS) and toured its historical and archaeological monuments, expressing his admiration for these monuments and the symbolic and historical impact they represent.

Matsumoto also toured the Courtyard of Lady Fatima (SA) and was briefed on the services provided by the Shrine to the pilgrims.

Najaf Ashraf: The Grand Ayatollah Bashir Najafi Meets Japanese Ambassador in Iraq

