English
International Shia News Agency

Karbala: Imam Hussain’s (AS) holy shrine prepares to launch sixteenth Rabi’ Al-Shahada International Cultural Festival

0
Rabi’ Al-Shahada International Cultural Festival

SHAFAQNA- The Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) announced the completion of its special preparations for the establishment of the Rabi’ Al-Shahada International Cultural Festival in its sixteenth edition, which will be held on the third of the holy Month of Shabaan on the birth anniversary of Imam Hussain (AS) and his brother Al-Abbas (AS) in Karbala.

Ali Kadhim Sultan, a member of the festival’s preparatory committee, said: “The festival will witness the participation of world-renowned religious and academic speakers from more than forty Arab and foreign countries.”

Source: imhussain

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

 

Karbala: Imam Hussain’s (AS) holy shrine cooperation with Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Related posts

Imam Hussain’s (AS) Holy Shrine sends relief aid convoy to Syria

asadian

Karbala: Imam Hussain’s (AS) holy shrine cooperation with Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs

asadian

Karbala: Italian Ambassador to Iraq visits Imam Hussain’s (AS) Holy Shrine

asadian

“Ya Hussain” bridge on the road from Najaf to Karbala

asadian

Karbala: Representative of Supreme Religious Authority calls for concerted efforts to provide relief to earthquake victims in Syria

asadian

Karbala: Turkish multi-faith delegation visits Imam Hussain’s (AS) Holy Shrine

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.