Karbala: Imam Hussain’s (AS) holy shrine prepares to launch sixteenth Rabi’ Al-Shahada International Cultural Festival

SHAFAQNA- The Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) announced the completion of its special preparations for the establishment of the Rabi’ Al-Shahada International Cultural Festival in its sixteenth edition, which will be held on the third of the holy Month of Shabaan on the birth anniversary of Imam Hussain (AS) and his brother Al-Abbas (AS) in Karbala.

Ali Kadhim Sultan, a member of the festival’s preparatory committee, said: “The festival will witness the participation of world-renowned religious and academic speakers from more than forty Arab and foreign countries.”

Source: imhussain

