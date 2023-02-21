English
Borrell: ‘Gender Apartheid’ impacting aid operations in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA-Taleban’s recent decision to suspend women’s employment has significantly impacted aid operations in Afghanistan,Josep  Borrell Fontelles, High Representative of EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said.

Speaking at the press conference, Borrell added that the European Union is committed to continuing humanitarian aid in Afghanistan and that this aid will be monitored.

“And then we went on to discuss the deplorable decision by the Taliban to stop Afghan women from working in aid delivery. In Afghanistan, the Taliban are creating a ‘gender apartheid,’ and this ‘gender apartheid’ is having a significant impact on aid operations in Afghanistan,” Borrell said.

Source : tolonews

