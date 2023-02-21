MEE: Why Turkey’s earthquake is a grim wake-up call for Middle East?

SHAFAQNA-Middleeasteye reported that the destruction in Turkey and Syria shows the urgent need to invest in emergency preparedness across the Middle East.

Two weeks on from the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria, The complex emergency in Middle East has been exacerbated by issues such as the return of Syrian refugees from affected areas in Turkey, and the re-displacement of the already displaced.

With the threat of a much-worsened humanitarian catastrophe looming, there is a need to understand the magnitude of this failure, and to better plan and mobilise post-disaster efforts in the region. Recognising the scale of this challenge, we have five forward-looking recommendations on how to respond effectively to the tasks of relief and recovery in the affected regions, in particular northwestern Syria.

Firstly, there is an urgent need for concerted regional and international humanitarian diplomacy to unblock obstacles to humanitarian access. Since the earthquake occurred, numerous blockages have delayed and prevented the timely delivery of life-saving aid to affected communities, particularly in northwestern Syria.

Source : middleeasteye

www.shafaqna.com