Turkey & Syria earthquake: New quakes add more misery to area and people that have suffered so much

SHAFAQNA- New quakes were “adding more misery and suffering to an area and people that have already suffered so much”.

At least six people have been killed and more than 300 people injured after magnitude 6.3 and 5.8 earthquakes hit southern Turkey and across the border in Syria, two weeks after two powerful quakes killed tens of thousands of people and devastated vast swaths of the region.

Survivors try to salvage what they can as cold weather bites

Residents say many of the victims died in the second quake as they couldn’t bare standing outside in the freezing cold after the initial temblor.

Weary and frightened survivors are living a hellish nightmare in southern Turkey as they camp outside their former homes now reduced to heaps of concrete and twisted metal.

The stench of dead bodies wafts through the cold air in Elbistan, the epicentre of a powerful 7.5 magnitude aftershock that struck southern Turkey and northwest Syria just two weeks ago.

Hundreds of homes in this picturesque town, which lies on the foothills of Anatolia’s snow-capped mountains, were completely levelled on 6 February, some 12 hours after a 7.8 temblor struck the southeast of the country.

Quake deals new blow to Syria medics after years of war

As a nurse working near the frontlines of the Syrian war, Ibrahim Zeidan endured many desperate moments including when shelling destroyed a hospital, leaving him trapped by rubble, Reuters reports.

But he says an earthquake which hit the region on 6 February has proved the most difficult challenge yet for medics in the rebel-held region, overwhelming health facilities already battered by more than a decade of conflict.

Panic injures many

Fear and panic caused the most injuries in northwest Syria when two new earthquakes hit on Monday evening, just two weeks after the catastrophic 7.8 magnitude earthquake that devastated large parts of the region including southern Turkey.

At least six people have been killed and hundreds wounded across both countries.

Source : middleeasteye, middleeastmonitor, aljazeera