UN urges Israel to ‘pause’ controversial legislative changes

SHAFAQNA-The United Nation’s human rights chief expresses concern that the Israeli government changes would risk the effectiveness of the judiciary to defend the rule of law and human rights.

Israel’s parliament, known as the Knesset, on Monday voted to push ahead with a contested overhaul of the country’s judicial system championed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s religious-nationalist government – an overhaul that has sparked mass protests.

The proposed changes were approved in a first reading. Wielding 64 of the Knesset’s 120 seats, Netanyahu looked likely to win eventual ratification for the two revisions on the agenda – one increasing the government’s sway in choosing judges and the other setting limits on the Supreme Court’s ability to strike down legislation.

Source : aljazeera