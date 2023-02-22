Iran’s Nuclear Chief: IAEA’s officials in Tehran for negotiations

SHAFAQNA- Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said that the officials of the Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have come to Tehran and started negotiations, visits, and investigations yesterday (21 Feb 2023).

Speaking to reporters on the side-lines of the cabinet session on Wednesday, Mohammad Eslami said all ambiguities created by an IAEA inspector have been solved.

He added that the JCPOA parties have not been committed to their obligations. In particular, Americans neither cooperated nor allowed others to cooperate, he stated. He rejected the political movement which is aimed at making Iran commit unilaterally. We always avoid creating new ambiguity in our cooperation with the IAEA through interaction and coordination, Eslami said.

Source: IRNA