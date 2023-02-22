English
International Shia News Agency

Pope calls for end to ‘absurd, cruel’ Ukraine War

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis calls for end to the “absurd and cruel” war in Ukraine. Feb. 24th will mark one year since the beginning of the war, a sad anniversary, he said during his general audience in the Vatican on Ash Wednesday (22 Feb 2023) morning, according to the Vatican News.

“The toll of dead, wounded, refugees, those isolated, destructions, economic and social damage speaks for itself,” added the pontiff.

He called on “those in authority over nations to make concrete efforts to end the conflict, reach a cease-fire, and start peace negotiations.” “Whatever is built on rubble can never be a true victory,” he added.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

 

