Arab League calls for united effort to tackle climate change

SHAFAQNA- The Arab League has called for regional and international cooperation to tackle climate change, as experts warn of the impact on more than three billion people globally.

The regional bloc’s remarks came during the International Conference on Climate Change and Human Rights in Doha on Tuesday (21 Feb 2023).

The event is organised by the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) in cooperation with several entities from the United Nations.

Virtually representing the Arab League, Assistant Secretary General Dr Haifa Abu Ghazaleh said cooperation to address climate change and its threat to humanity is “an urgent matter”, Doha’s state news agency reported (QNA).

Source: dohanews