Iraq: 4.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Nineveh

SHAFAQNA- An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale hit Nineveh governorate in northern Iraq on Wednesday (22 Feb 2023) morning.

The Seismology Department of the Ministry of Transport mentioned in the statement that the seismic observatories recorded an earthquake on Wednesday morning at 10:09 local time, 39 kilometers southwest of Al-Hadar district in Nineveh governorate, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported.

The statement confirmed that the earthquake was felt by the citizens in the area, and emphasized that no losses were reported.

Source: iraqinews