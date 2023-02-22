Iran FM stresses need to enhance relations with Iraq

He made the remarks during a meeting with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad where he presented an invitation letter of President Ebrahim Raisi to the Iraqi president.

Relations between Iran and Iraq are not confined to relations between the two governments, the foreign minister said, noting that there is also a deep connection between the two nations.

Iraq’s overdue debts to Iran, border security, activity of Iranian companies in Iraq and dredging the border River of Arvand were also among the issues discussed by the two officials.

The Iraqi president, for his part, thanked for the invitation letter of President Raisi and said that relations between Iran and Iraq are deep and comprehensive relations.

He voiced his country’s resolve to give a boost to all-out relations between the two neighboring countries.