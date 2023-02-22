English
International Shia News Agency

Iran FM stresses need to enhance relations with Iraq

0
Iran enhance relations with Iraq

SHAFAQNA-Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Wednesday underlined the significance of further expanding bilateral relations with Iraq.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad where he presented an invitation letter of President Ebrahim Raisi to the Iraqi president.

Relations between Iran and Iraq are not confined to relations between the two governments, the foreign minister said, noting that there is also a deep connection between the two nations.

Iraq’s overdue debts to Iran, border security, activity of Iranian companies in Iraq and dredging the border River of Arvand were also among the issues discussed by the two officials.

The Iraqi president, for his part, thanked for the invitation letter of President Raisi and said that relations between Iran and Iraq are deep and comprehensive relations.

He voiced his country’s resolve to give a boost to all-out relations between the two neighboring countries.

Source : IRNA

Related posts

Iranian FM criticized EU’s behavior toward Iran in recent months

asadian

Iran’s FM: Window of Opportunity for Agreement on JCPOA revival not to stay open forever

asadian

Russian FM to meet Iraqi President

asadian

Iran’s FM: Qatari FM carries message of JCPOA sides

asadian

Turkey: Iranian & Turkish FM’s Meet

asadian

Iran’s FM: Talks with Saudis could restore ties

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.