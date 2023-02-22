Spanish ambassador to Iraq: Greatness of sacrifices of Imam Hussain (AS) & Al-Abbas (AS) is what makes people visit this holy place

SHAFAQNA-The Spanish Ambassador to Iraq, Mr. Pedro Martinez, visited the Al-Abbas Holy Shrine and praised its projects and services provided to pilgrims.

Martinez said, after his meeting with the Secretary-General Sayyed Mustafa Murtada Al Diaa Al-Din, that he was “very happy to see this number of people visiting this holy place, which embraces people of all religions and sects, and very impressed by the holy city of Karbala and its spiritual atmosphere.”

Martinez added, “I have previously read the story of the sacrifices made by Imam Hussain and his brother Al-Abbas (AS), and I believe that the greatness of these sacrifices is what makes people visit this holy place from different parts of the world.”

The Spanish ambassador praised the warm reception and welcome of the Al-Abbas Holy Shrine, and expressed his admiration for the shrine’s projects and the various services provided to its pilgrims.

Source: imhussain