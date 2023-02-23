Türkiye earthquake: Alul Bayt (AS) Foundation sends aid to victims [video]

SHAFAQNA- Director of Alul Bayt (AS) Foundation of Türkiye announced collection and delivery of food to earthquake-stricken cities in Türkiye.

Mr. Anwar Shan Rahmani told Shafaqna reporter: “After the condolence message of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani, by order of Hujjatol-Islam Shahrashtani, Representative of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani, the aids for the people of the earthquake-affected cities began to be collected.”

“So far, several trailers containing water and food have been sent to the earthquake-affected areas, and other trailers are being prepared and sent,” he added.

He continued: “Representatives from the institute went to the earthquake affected areas and conveyed Ayatollah Sistani’s warm greetings and condolence message to them.”

He said: “We will also travel to the earthquake affected areas in Turkey and Syria and we will closely monitor the situation of the earthquake victims, of course this will continue for a long time because many people lost their loved ones, Many became orphans and many became homeless.”

He clarified: “The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s message of condolence and the services and assistance of his office in Qom and Najaf will remain in the hearts of the people and will be a salve for their pain.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian

