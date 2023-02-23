English
Strong earthquake strikes Tajikistan

SHAFAQNA-A series of earthquakes has hit eastern Tajikistan bordering China, with the strongest temblor measured at magnitude 6.8.

The quake struck at about 5:37am (00:37 GMT) on Thursday about 65km (40 miles) west of Murghob near the border with China’s Xinjiang province, USGS and the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

There were no reports of casualties either in Tajikistan or in China. Power supply and communication remained normal in Kashgar, state media Xinhua reported.

Source : reuters, aljazeera

