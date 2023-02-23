Bahrain: Cassation court overturns acquittal of Fadeela Abdulrasoul

SHAFAQNA-The Cassation Court accepted the Public Prosecution’s appeal against the acquittal of citizen Fadeela Abdulrasoul, her husband Sayed Radhi Al-Alawi and his brother Sayed Jaafar Al-Alawi, and ordered their retrial in a politicized case.

On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, the Court of Appeals acquitted the family members of prisoner of conscience Mahmoud Al-Alawi, his two uncles Jaafar and Radhi and his wife Fadeela of a charge over which they were imprisoned for more than 3 months, which is “covering up” their detained nephew, Sayed Mahmoud Al-Alawi, who suffers mental health disorder. The authorities claimed that he escaped from a psychiatric hospital where he was detained for serious mental illness as a result of torture and deliberate health negligence.

Source :Bahrain Mirror

www.shafaqna.com