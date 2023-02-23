English
International Shia News Agency

Oman opens its airspace to Israeli airlines

0
Oman

SHAFAQNA-Oman has joined Saudi Arabia in allowing overflight for Israeli airlines.

Israel’s foreign minister Eli Cohen on Thursday thanked Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said for the decision which will shorten flight times to Asia.

“It’s an historic and significant decision for the Israeli economy and the Israeli traveller,” Cohen said.

Last year Saudi Arabia allowed Israeli airlines to use its airspace but because Omani airspace was closed, Israeli carriers could not use the route to fly to Asia. The Saudi Arabian decision came after United States President Joe Biden visited the region last year.

Source: aljazeera

Related posts

Oman: Children and adolescents make up 44% of population

asadian

Iran FM Meets Sultan of Oman

asadian

Oman is becoming an important UK military hub

asadian

[Photos] Mount Shaat in Oman

asadian

Oman refuses to open airspace to Israel

asadian

An interesting picture of Eid Al-Adha prayer in Oman

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.