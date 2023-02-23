Oman opens its airspace to Israeli airlines

SHAFAQNA-Oman has joined Saudi Arabia in allowing overflight for Israeli airlines.

Israel’s foreign minister Eli Cohen on Thursday thanked Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said for the decision which will shorten flight times to Asia.

“It’s an historic and significant decision for the Israeli economy and the Israeli traveller,” Cohen said.

Last year Saudi Arabia allowed Israeli airlines to use its airspace but because Omani airspace was closed, Israeli carriers could not use the route to fly to Asia. The Saudi Arabian decision came after United States President Joe Biden visited the region last year.

Source: aljazeera