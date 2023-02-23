Iraqi-Iranian foreign ministers meet in Baghdad

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein meet in Baghdad.

According to Alsumaria TV, the two foreign ministers held talks on Wednesday, but the details of the negotiations have not yet been released.

Upon his arrival in Baghdad, Iran’s foreign minister addressed reporters saying that the Islamic Republic is pleased to see Iraq back on track to play its natural and effective role in the region.

Amirabdollahian also said that he is in Iraq to pursue issues of mutual interests as well as continue consultations regarding important regional and international affairs.

Source : IRNA

www.shafaqna.com