English
International Shia News Agency

Iraqi-Iranian foreign ministers meet in Baghdad

0
Iran’s Foreign Minister

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein meet in Baghdad.

According to Alsumaria TV, the two foreign ministers held talks on Wednesday, but the details of the negotiations have not yet been released.

Upon his arrival in Baghdad, Iran’s foreign minister addressed reporters saying that the Islamic Republic is pleased to see Iraq back on track to play its natural and effective role in the region.

Amirabdollahian also said that he is in Iraq to pursue issues of mutual interests as well as continue consultations regarding important regional and international affairs.

Source : IRNA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Iran’s FM stresses need to enhance relations with Iraq

asadian

Iraqi FM: No conditions imposed to normalize ties with Israel

asadian

Iranian FM criticized EU’s behavior toward Iran in recent months

asadian

Iran’s FM: Window of Opportunity for Agreement on JCPOA revival not to stay open forever

asadian

Russia & Iraq discuss USA’s sanctions over the Ukraine conflict

asadian

Saudi FM praised Iraq’s role in stability of region

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.