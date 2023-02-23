Egypt: Court extends detention of two Al Jazeera journalists

SHAFAQNA-An Egyptian court has renewed the detention of Al Jazeera journalists Hisham Abdelaziz and Bahauddin Ibrahim, extending their imprisonment to three years.

The development came just a day after the Qatari network called for the “immediate release” of all of its journalists who remain behind bars in Egypt.

While Ibrahim was arrested in Alexandria in 2020, Abdelaziz was arrested in 2019 and was subjected to enforced disappearance for almost a month.

Both journalists were accused of “joining a banned group” and “spreading false information”, accusations often used by the regime in Cairo to crack down on journalists and political dissidents.

Source : dohanews

www.shafaqna.com