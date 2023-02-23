Gaza ‘waiting for war every moment as Israel orders air strikes after deadly Nablus raid

SHAFAQNA-Israel has bombed the Gaza Strip after deadly Nablus raid.The attacks early on Thursday sent plumes of black smoke rising over one of the targeted locations north of Gaza city.

The Nablus raid was one of the deadliest Israeli operations in the occupied West Bank since the second Intifada or the Palestinian uprising of 2000-2005. The death toll on Wednesday surpassed that of an Israeli attack last month in the city of Jenin, further north.

“Mom, is this a bombing or an earthquake?”

This was the first question asked by the children of Amira al-Dreamly when they woke up terrified in the morning to the sound of the Israeli bombardment in the middle of the Gaza Strip

The 36-year-old mother of five told Al Jazeera the sudden Israeli attack on Thursday took place in their area for the third week in a row, each time distressing her and her kids, who would wake up crying.

“My children are also still affected by the scenes of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria two weeks ago, which were felt by the residents of Gaza,” said al-Dreamly.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com