OIC calls for support for quake-hit Turkey

SHAFAQNA- Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hussein Ibrahim Taha, called for support for Turkey after earthquakes.

“The OIC immediately acted when we learned that an earthquake of this magnitude took place in Turkey. We contacted all OIC members to inform them of the matter,” Taha told Anadolu.

“We called on all member states to provide support, and countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait rushed to provide assistance,” he said.

Taha added that the pan-Islamic organization posted the 57 member states on the current situation to mobilize support to quake-hit Turkey.

The OIC “is doing everything possible to help Turkiye to overcome the impact of the ‘disaster of the century,’ and to make them feel that they are not alone,” he added.

The OIC chief stressed that the magnitude of this earthquake “requires cooperation from all OIC member states.”

Source: Anadolu Agency

