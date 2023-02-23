ICAN:World faces “a serious risk of nuclear war”

ICAN, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017, stated that the world faces a serious risk that nuclear weapons could be used.

“This week, one year after Russia’s war on Ukraine, Daniel Hogsta, interim executive director of the International Campaign for the Abolition of Nuclear Weapons, announced the world’s first nuclear war since 1945,” ICAN said in a statement. He warned that there was a serious risk that weapons could be used,” the statement said.

Hogsta continued his speech with these words: “The longer Russia decides to continue its operations, the more likely nuclear weapons will become a larger part of this conflict. This is something the world should take very seriously.”