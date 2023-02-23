Vatican & Oman establish full diplomatic ties

SHAFAQNA- In a joint communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations, The Vatican and Oman have announced their wish to promote “mutual understanding” and further strengthen the “friendship and cooperation between the Holy See and Oman.”

The statement notes how both are “convinced that the establishment of diplomatic relations serves the common interests of the Holy See and Oman,” and “guided by the principles of sovereign equality, independence, territorial integrity and non-interference,” both agreed “to establish, on the basis of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 18 April 1961, full diplomatic relations at the level of an Apostolic Nunciature to the Sultanate of Oman and of an Embassy to the Holy See.”

Source: vaticannews