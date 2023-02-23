Karbala: Christian delegation from Evangelical Church visits Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (AS)

SHAFAQNA- A Christian delegation from the Evangelical Baptist Church in Baghdad visited the Imam Hussain’s (AS) Holy Shrine.

Reverend Ara Badlian, pastor of the National Baptist Church in Baghdad, told the IMC: “We visited the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (AS), and it was a fruitful visit. We met Head of the Media Department at the Holy Shrine, and he expressed his cooperation with us in order to participate in the conferences and exhibitions held by the Shrine in Karbala.”

Rev. Badlian added: “What distinguishes the Imam Hussain’s (AS) Holy Shrine as a religious institution is its provision of various free services to all Iraqi people. We seek joint cooperation with the holy shrines for peaceful coexistence and rejection of extremism and terrorism, for all religions belong to God Almighty.”

The pastor of the National Baptist Church pointed out that: “Such visits reflect national unity, focus on fraternity, living in peace, and promoting the values of tolerance and love, which serve our beloved country.

Source: imhussain