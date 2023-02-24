Mufti of Oman: Muslims should support Palestinian resistance

SHAFAQNA- Mufti of Oman asked the Palestinian people to mobilize all their forces and potentials to confront the Israeli regime and invited all the Muslim nations to fully support the Palestinian resistance.

Sheikh Ahmed Al-Khalili wrote on his Twitter: “The aggressive actions of the Israeli regime in the occupied territories and the Gaza Strip require the Palestinian people to stand against this aggression with a united heart and connected to the Almighty God and use all their potential to counter this aggression.”

He added: “All Muslim nations should support the Palestinian resistance with everything they have, so that the Palestinian people can take back all their rights and their lands, and can support its sanctities.”

The words of the Mufti of Oman came after Israel’s crime in the West Bank, during which eleven Palestinians were martyred by Israeli forces.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com