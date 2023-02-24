An English company convicted in the Beirut port explosion case

SHAFAQNA- In the first court ruling on the Beirut port explosion case, the Supreme Court of England attainted an English company for failing to destroy a shipment of Ammonium Nitrate.

According to the official statement of the Lebanese Bar Association, the Supreme Court of England accepted the complaint of this association on behalf of the victims of the Beirut port explosion against the English company SAVARO Ltd. ruling in favor of the plaintiffs.

The statement added that the company started efforts to avoid responsibility since the Beirut port explosion, which stopped on August 2, 2021.

In this statement, it is stated that the Supreme Court of England condemned this company and started the second stage of the trial, which includes the determination of compensation for the victims of the Beirut port incident.

“Nasri Diab”, the Lebanese lawyer assigned to follow up on this case, said that this is the first judicial verdict issued in the Beirut port explosion incident, and it is considered an important achievement.

This complaint is based on the British company’s refusal to fulfill its responsibility regarding taking necessary safety measures or destroying the cargo of Ammonium Nitrate in the port of Beirut.

Source: Middle East