Eslami: “Israelis do not have ability to attack Iran’s nuclear facilities”

SHAFAQNA- “In recent weeks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held five secret meetings with senior Israeli security officials regarding Iran, and in these meetings it was decided that the level of Israel’s military preparedness for an attack to Iran’s nuclear facilities to increase significantly,” On Wednesday (February 22), Israel’s Channel 12 reported.

According to this report, Netanyahu has emphasized in messages to the US Foreign Minister and National Security Advisor and the President of France that if the world does not take action against Iran, Israel will be forced to take action, and thete is no doubts about this.

Mr. Mohammad Eslami, the head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, responded to Shafqana’s question about this decision of the Israelis and said: “The Israelis do not have the ability to attack Iran’s nuclear facilities.”

Mr. Eslami also said about the possibility of the trip of Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency: “Agency officials are in Tehran and are visiting and investigating Iran’s nuclear activities in order to clear up ambiguities. Mr. Grossi’s trip to Iran is also being investigated and planned.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian