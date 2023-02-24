Iran’s FM visits Holy Shrines in Karbala

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, arrived in Karbala after Najaf Ashraf and was welcomed by the governor of this province, Nasif al-Khattabi.

Then Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic, tweeted about the Holy shrine of Third Shi’a Imam, Imam Hossein (AS) and his brother Abul Fazl al-Abbas (AS): “The future is bright and the best will come with the grace of God and with the efforts of all of us.

According to Iran Press, Amir- Abdollahian wrote in a tweet on Friday: On the night of the birth of Imam of light and Mercy, I prayed and wished the best for all dear Iranians in the motherland and in the far corners of the world from the holy shrine of Imam Hussein and Abul Fazl al-Abbas (AS).

Source : iranpress