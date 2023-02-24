Iraq: Historical city of Ur, new destination for tourists

SHAFAQNA- The historical city of Ur is now a new destination in Iraq for tourists.

Dhi Qar Governorate announced the investment in the historical city of Ur and said that this city will become a pilgrimage destination for Christians.

Dhi Qar governorate declared the investment in the historical city of Ur and said that this city will become a pilgrimage destination for Christians.

Faisal Al-Sharifi, the Deputy Governor of Dhi Qar, said: This province has assigned 3 departments for the historical city of Or, and each department contains 125 hectares for the creation and construction of a new city, including hotels, halls, international roads. And other infrastructure.

He said that after meeting the Pope, one of the Christians helped to build a church, a mosque and a religious hall in this historic city. The foundation stone of this church was laid 3 months ago and its construction is in process.

It should be noted that in March 2021, Pope Francis visited Iraq for the first time.

Deputy governor of Dhi Qar said that the city of Ur has become a pilgrimage destination for Christians. The house of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) is in this city and with other religious places in the provinces of Iraq, this city will become the religious capital of Iraq and all these things are in favor of religious tourism.

Al-Sharifi added: the ancient city of Ur, ziggurat, etc., in addition to the government budget, are new sources for the economy of the province. Baghdad University has completed the plans of the ancient city of Ur and we are waiting for its investment referral.

Al-Sharifi said that Dhi Qar Governorate has provided water, roads, electricity and other services to this historical city, but it is not able to implement the plan alone, and that’s why it has turned to have investment.

He added: Emiratis and Saudis want to invest in the ancient city of Ur, and it has been presented as an investment opportunity so far.

Source: Mdeast.news

www.shafaqna.com