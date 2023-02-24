English
Turkey & Syria earthquake: Villagers mourn Syria’s mosque destroyed by quake

Villagers mourn Syria's mosque

SHAFAQNA-Villagers mourn mosque destroyed by Syria’s earthquake.‘People’s hearts are attached to this mosque,’ says the imam of Maland’s destroyed mosque.

But the villagers feel the mosque’s absence deeply, and efforts have already begun to gather what small financial donations they can make to try to rebuild.

After the first earthquake the village of Maland, its frightened people made their way to the mosque, hoping that prayer would calm their hearts. When they arrived, they were shocked to find the entire mosque destroyed with its dome resting on the ground.

“I used to go to this mosque with my father, and he used to go with my grandfather; it’s the only one in the village,” Maher Zaarour, 37, told Al Jazeera, his voice wavering. He had gathered with the villagers in an open, rubble-strewn space to perform the communal Friday prayers.

