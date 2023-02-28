English
Qatar predicted arrival of 1.5 million Saudi tourists in 2023

SHAFAQNA- Qatar Tourism Committee predicted that the number of tourists from Saudi Arabia to Qatar will reach one and half million people in 2023.

This committee announced: “In the future, Qatar will witness different and attractive activities, including entry facilities to attract tourists from different parts of the world, so that citizens of more than 95 countries in the world can travel to this country without a visa.”

It should be mentioned that at the beginning of this year, the government organization of “Qatar Tourism” released plans and programs for 2023 with the aim of attracting 6 million tourists annually and increasing the share of the tourism sector in the GDP to 12% in order to improve the country’s position as a global tourism destination.

