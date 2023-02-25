USA returned 77 stolen antiquities to Yemen

SHAFAQNA- The United States returned 77 stolen ancient artifacts to the Yemeni authorities and announced: “Based on the agreement with Yemeni government, these ancient treasures will be temporarily stored in a museum in Washington.”

The New York federal prosecutor said in a statement that: “These works are 64 carved stone heads, 11 manuscript pages of the Quran, a bronze carved dish and a stone facade belong to the “Ma’inyan” tribe of Yemen, whose history dates back to the first century BC.

It should be mentioned that the judicial authorities in New York have carried out a large-scale campaign in recent years to return stolen antiques from all over the world, and in this regard, the United States has returned at least 700 ancient works to 14 countries in 2020 and 2021, including Egypt, Iraq, and Greece, India and Pakistan.

