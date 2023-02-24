English
International Shia News Agency

Online Majalis: Celebrating Birth Anniversary of Imam Husayn (AS), Hazrat Abbas (AS), Imam Zaynul abideen (AS) [Photos]

0

SHAFAQNA- Online Majalis on Celebrating the Birth Anniversary of Imam Husayn (AS), Hazrat Abbas (AS), Imam Zaynul abideen (AS)

Wilaadat Imam Husayn (AS), Hazrat Abbas (AS), Imam Zaynul abideen (AS) presents by SICM Mahfil Ali

https://www.youtube.com/live/QyoFWbQxrmQ?feature=share

[LIVE] Wiladat Hazrat Abbas (AS) – Majlis by Dr Sayyed Rehan Naqvi – HIC Peterborough | 24/02/2023

https://www.youtube.com/live/YnwoGq7FPuw?feature=share

Wiladat of Imam Hussain (A) – Sheikh Ayuub Rashid , presented by Hyderi Islamic Center

https://www.youtube.com/live/l3JOuhcUp2w?feature=share

[LIVE] Wiladat of Imam Hussain (AS) – Mullah Mohamed Kassamali – HIC Peterborough | 18/02/2023

https://www.youtube.com/live/KLunV9ttht4?feature=share

Related posts

[Video] Delving deeper into the Quran

asadian

[Video] Reclaiming Rumi: A look at the Western portrayal of the life and works of Rumi

asadian

[Video] People like us: What it takes to make it in modern brain

asadian

[Video] “Shia religious art in the Arab world and beyond”

asadian

[Video] “Meditation: A means of transforming conflict”

asadian

[Video] Analyzing the rights of children in Islam

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.