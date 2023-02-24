Online Majalis: Celebrating Birth Anniversary of Imam Husayn (AS), Hazrat Abbas (AS), Imam Zaynul abideen (AS) [Photos]

SHAFAQNA- Online Majalis on Celebrating the Birth Anniversary of Imam Husayn (AS), Hazrat Abbas (AS), Imam Zaynul abideen (AS)



Wilaadat Imam Husayn (AS), Hazrat Abbas (AS), Imam Zaynul abideen (AS) presents by SICM Mahfil Ali



https://www.youtube.com/live/QyoFWbQxrmQ?feature=share

[LIVE] Wiladat Hazrat Abbas (AS) – Majlis by Dr Sayyed Rehan Naqvi – HIC Peterborough | 24/02/2023

https://www.youtube.com/live/YnwoGq7FPuw?feature=share

Wiladat of Imam Hussain (A) – Sheikh Ayuub Rashid , presented by Hyderi Islamic Center



https://www.youtube.com/live/l3JOuhcUp2w?feature=share

[LIVE] Wiladat of Imam Hussain (AS) – Mullah Mohamed Kassamali – HIC Peterborough | 18/02/2023

https://www.youtube.com/live/KLunV9ttht4?feature=share