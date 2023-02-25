Martyrdom Spring Festival in Imam Hussain holy shrine starts after several years of hiatus

SHAFAQNA- Hujjatoeslam Abdul Mahdi Karbalai, the Custodian of Astan Quds Hussaini today (Friday) announced the beginning of Martyrdom Spring Cultural Festival activities after years of interruption due to Corona.

Hojjatoleslam Karbalai said at the opening ceremony of this festival, which was held in the presence of officials and people inside the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S): “There are efforts by many factions to spread moral deviation by spreading doubts about Islamic beliefs.”

He added: “This community has proven its loyalty to the uprising of Imam Hussain(A.S) through its self-sacrifices against extremist intellectual groups.”

Referring to the Fatwa of Kafaei Jihad and the defense of the rights of the oppressed in Palestine and Afghanistan, and providing aid to the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria, Karbalai said: “The people of Iraq have proven that they are still loyal to the Hussaini case and the Supreme Religious Authority.”

The cultural “Martyrdom Spring Festival” on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Imam Hussain (A.S) will be held from the 3rd to the 7th of Sha’ban under the supervision of Atabat organization in Karbala. This festival is held every year with the presence of religious and cultural leaders from different countries of the world.

Source: Shafaqna Persian