Russia-Ukraine war cast a shadow over Middle East and North Africa

Russia-Ukraine war

SHAFAQNA-The Russian invasion of Ukraine 12 months ago cast a shadow over Middle East and North Africa.

The conflict between Kyiv and Moscow has seen food shortages, booming energy markets, governments selling arms, and geo-political alignments shift.

Twelve months later the conflict feels no closer to resolution, but much has changed for some of the key players beyond the two warring sides.

There have also been the highs and lows of the energy markets, which have resulted in fresh partnerships between the Gulf states and parts of Europe – as well as record profits.

Egypt, Tunisia, and Lebanon have struggled to cope with shortages of wheat imports as the war hindered grain shipments from leaving Ukrainian ports for almost six months.

Meanwhile, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates, have all attempted to broker peace in eastern Europe without success.

Here are seven ways in which the conflict has reshaped the Middle East.

Source: middleeasteye

