English
International Shia News Agency

Oman intends to construct spaceport

0
Oman

SHAFAQNA- Oman intends to construct the first space rocket launch facility in the area this year. The growth of space programmes in the region comes from a desire to empower the upcoming generation of scientists and resolve environmental and climatic issues that are growing in West Asia (Middle East) “beyond what classical technologies can help us resolve.”

The National Aerospace Services Company (Nascom) of the Sultanate will be in charge of the three-year construction project for the Etlaq Space Launch Complex, which will be located in the port city of Duqm.

Source: dohanews

Related posts

Vatican & Oman establish full diplomatic ties

asadian

Oman opens its airspace to Israeli airlines

asadian

Oman: Children and adolescents make up 44% of population

asadian

Iran FM Meets Sultan of Oman

asadian

Oman is becoming an important UK military hub

asadian

[Photos] Mount Shaat in Oman

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.