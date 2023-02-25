Oman intends to construct spaceport

SHAFAQNA- Oman intends to construct the first space rocket launch facility in the area this year. The growth of space programmes in the region comes from a desire to empower the upcoming generation of scientists and resolve environmental and climatic issues that are growing in West Asia (Middle East) “beyond what classical technologies can help us resolve.”

The National Aerospace Services Company (Nascom) of the Sultanate will be in charge of the three-year construction project for the Etlaq Space Launch Complex, which will be located in the port city of Duqm.

Source: dohanews