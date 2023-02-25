English
International Shia News Agency

Syrian refugees in Turkey face return to affected areas

0
Syrian refugees in Turkey

SHAFAQNA-Government directives issued after the earthquakes in Turkey allow refugees in affected provinces to move around, but only for a limited time.

After earthquakes destroyed her home, Raghad fled Antakya in southern Turkey, a city she had called home for the past three years.

The 26-year-old Syrian refugee lived there with her four younger sisters, mother and four-year-old nephew after her father disappeared during the Syrian civil war. When the quakes hit on February 6, she took it upon herself to deliver her family to safety.

Source : aljazeera

Related posts

Turkey & Syria earthquake: Villagers mourn Syria’s Mosque destroyed by quake [photos]

asadian

OIC calls for support for quake-hit Turkey

asadian

Turkey & Syria earthquake: New quakes add more misery to people

asadian

MEE: Why Turkey’s earthquake is a wake-up call for Middle East (West Asia)?

asadian

Strong earthquake shook Turkey again

asadian

Turkey & Syria earthquake: Powerful new af­ter­shocks hit Turkey & Syr­ia

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.