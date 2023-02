SHAFAQNA-EU “cannot abandon the Afghan women to be punished twice,” both by the decision of the Afghan government and with cutting of aid , Josep Borrell Fontelles, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said.

Borrell made the remarks at a press conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly’s meeting in support of the Afghan women.

