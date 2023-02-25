Turkey & Syria earthquake: Death toll climbs above 50000

SHAFAQNA-The number of people killed by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria has now passed 50,000 and, There have been no reports of survivors being rescued in recent days.

In Turkey alone, 44,218 people died as a result of the earthquakes, the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Friday, while the latest announced death toll in Syria was 5,914.

20 million people in Turkey have been affected by quake

Nearly 240,000 rescuers continue to work in quake-hit provinces in Turkey, though no survivors have been found recently.Some of the areas affected by the quakes were initially difficult to access but recovery efforts continue and casualty numbers are rising as they progress.

Nearly 530,000 people have been evacuated from the disaster area in Turkey alone and the Turkish government has said that 173,000 buildings have so far been recorded as collapsed or severely damaged, with more than 1.9 million people taking refuge in temporary shelters or hotels and public facilities.

Some 20 million people in Turkey have been affected by the quake, while the United Nations estimates 8.8 million people have been affected in Syria. Less information has come from Syria where many people were already living in precarious conditions after years of civil war.

Source : aljazeera