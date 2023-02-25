Iraq and Jordan emphasize necessity of Syria’s return to Arab League

SHAFAQNA- Iraq and Jordan demanded the return of Syria to the Arab League at the meeting of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union in Baghdad.

“Mohammed Al-Halboosi”, the Speaker of the Council of Representatives of Iraq and the head of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, emphasized the need for Syria to return to the Arab union and support the earthquake-stricken areas of this country.

At the opening of the meeting of Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, Al-Halboosi said: “This meeting is an important step in the direction of strengthening close relations between brotherly countries, modernizing methods and transforming programs from theory to practice. We also appreciate the slogan of this session of the meeting in support of Iraq and we are aware of the importance of Arab support in creating a safe Iraq and a stable Middle East and a growing Arab homeland.”

He stated that in the 34th meeting of Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, we will discuss Arab issues, regional and international developments, and added: “The time has come to unify efforts and put aside side differences through the formulation of a comprehensive strategy and realistically stand up to international and regional challenges. The world is facing a very difficult situation that requires group cooperation to achieve security and stability, including food security.”

Al-Halboosi, while condemning the attacks of the Israeli occupying forces against the Palestinian people and emphasizing Iraq’s firm and principled position in supporting the Palestinian issue, stated: “Our brothers in Syria are facing difficult conditions in recent days as a result of the devastating earthquake, which requires our efforts to support them until the effects of this crisis are resolved.”

The Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament further called on the Arab countries at all parliamentary and government levels to take the final decision for Syria’s return to the Arab union and to play a constructive role at the regional and international level and to work for the reconstruction and stability of this country so that the Syrian citizens who were displaced due to the war to return to their country.”

In this regard, “Ahmed al-Safadi”, the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, emphasized the return of Syria to the Arab union.

Al-Safadi also stressed on supporting the government of Mohammad Shia al-Sudani, on the principle of good neighborliness and non-interference in internal affairs and against using Iraqi lands to attack neighboring countries.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

